As much as I loved the Lisa Schiffren screed Jason links below, I'm starting to fear that the more the we Washington types write screeds against him (like mine today, on the shallowness of his "good character" image), the better he'll do! He's a protest candidate, after all -- the guy people fall in love with after most of the big endorsers, National Review, etc have already told them they should resign themselves to Rudy or Mitt.

--Eve Fairbanks