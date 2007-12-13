I'm not going to offer an opinion on who "won" the Democratic debate because the question seems pointless to me. (What does it mean to "win" anyway?) But I can pinpoint a winner from today's report on steroids in baseball. It's Barry Bonds.

The report, which culminates a twenty-month-long investigation by former Senator George Mitchell, details just how pervasive steroid use in baseball was starting in late 1980s. It implicates everybody -- owners, general managers, the players union. "Everyone involved in baseball over the past two decades -- commissioners, club officials, the players' association and players -- shares to some extent the responsibility for the steroids era," Mitchell said. "There was a collective failure to recognize the problem as it emerged and to deal with it early on."

The Mitchell report also implicates 70 individual players, including some perennial All-Stars and likely Hall of Famers. Most prominent among them is Roger Clemens, who won the coveted Cy Young Award seven times and is widely considered among the best pitchers of modern times--if not the best of all.

At least, that's how he was perceived. A good chunk of his reputation rests on his performance in later years, when he was in his 40s but throwing like a kid in his late 20s. How was this possible? Well, now we know. He had some help. Some chemical help.