But Santa waits for no vomit, and so on the night of December 24th, my husband and I settled in to put together a closetful of toys. Naturally, one pink-and-white tea-party table had been damaged in transit. Better still, the canvas covering for the new playhouse had failed to arrive altogether, challenging us to come up with a clever explanation for why Santa had delivered a bare wooden frame reminiscent of the Amish barn-raising scene in “Witness.” Constructing said frame, of course, required six hands, five screwdrivers, two power drills, and a blow torch, and as Chris was struggling to complete the project, he stood up too fast and nearly knock himself cold on a low-hanging light fixture. His eyes refocused before too long, but even then he seemed to have a little more trouble following the assembly directions.

Finally, there was The Great Battery Crisis. Yeah, yeah. Every good parent knows to stock up on batteries of all sizes in preparation for Christmas. What can I say? I’m not a good parent—and, besides, all that vomiting had me off my game. A housewide search was launched, but even after cannibalizing a variety of small appliances, we still didn’t have the 427 C, D, and AA batteries needed to make the new toys run. (Can someone please explain to me why batteries and bras are sized alike?) So out went Chris in search of a store that was open at close to midnight on Christmas Eve. Unfortunately, in the wake of his head trauma, my husband had chased his bottle of Advil with the better part of a bottle of Zinfandel. Now, Chris is a pretty big guy, and he had insisted that he felt fine to drive—a supreme confidence that lasted until the moment he strolled into an all-night gas station and found himself in the middle of a pack of verrrrry chatty DC police officers. Grabbing fistfuls of batteries from the shelves, Chris beat a quick but careful retreat to his car, quite rightly assuming that I our marriage might not survive a holiday trip to the drunk tank.

This year, I have vowed that—concussion or not--there will be no imbibing until every last present is constructed and every battery installed. But still the terror grows. My son woke up with a cough this morning. My daughter has been complaining of itchy skin. We only have eight dozen packs of D-batteries in the pantry. And Chris spent all of last night throwing up from what he insisted was food poisoning. It is beginning, and there’s not a damn thing I can do about it. I'm thinking I should just bash myself over the head and get arrested now for efficiency’s sake.

--Michelle Cottle