One savvy reader writes in wondering why Hillary isn't making a slightly different argument about electability:

Isn’t the electability issue with Obama that he has never run in a competitive race, and for all intents and purposes, never run against a GOPer? Hillary needs to hit that contrast. After all, it’s why the hyper-partisan netroots has doubts about Obama.

Meanwhile Alex Massie wonders whether, given the persistent (but totally unsubstantiated) rumor-mongering about her husband, Hillary really can assure people there will be "no surprises." I might not mention this but for the public disclosure that at least one Obama aide has asked the same question....

--Michael Crowley