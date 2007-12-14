All of which is to say, it wouldn’t shock me if Biden got the nod. And that raises a another question: Who would a Biden endorsement hurt? When I floated my Biden speculation by my colleague John Judis this morning, his immediate reaction was: Bad for Hillary. I agree. Hillary has been working hard to sell herself as the candidate of experience. And, relative to the other two front-runners, there’s a lot of truth to that claim. But Biden's one person HIllary can't compete with here. If it’s true that a lot of Hillary’s support comes from people who value experience, an endorsement of Biden—which would surely talk up his resume at length—could mean real trouble for her.

P.S. In the context of a possible Register endorsement, Obama’s defense of Biden’s record on race yesterday looks like a two-fer: First, it made Obama look magnanimous, which Iowa voters supposedly love. Second, it shored up Biden in the eyes of the Register editors, who were concerned enough about Biden’s recent racial gaffes to bring them up explicitly.

P.P.S. On the off chance it didn’t come through here, let me just say that I find it alarming—and alarmingly anti-Democratic—that a local paper has so much influence over who becomes the nominee. And that’s not just my East-Coast elitism talking. It’s talking, don’t get me wrong. But it’s not the only reason I feel this way. I'd be almost as alarmed if the editors of The New Republic or The New York Times had the same influence over the process. (Right, right, so would you. Go ahead and comment away on that…)

Update: Okay, maybe a longer shot than I thought. Just got word from a reasonably informed source--someone not in a position to know with certainty, but in a position to know what various Democratic campaign insiders expect--that it's going to be Edwards again. We'll find out Sunday...

Second Update: Another Democratic insider says Obama. This just underscores the futility of trying to "report" this out. I'm sticking with my original Biden pick, long odds notwithstanding.