Psst: He's Loaded! [Liz Sidoti, Associated Press]: "Mike Huckabee and Fred Thompson have begun casting Republican rival Mitt Romney as a scion of the upper class, contrasting him with their more humble roots in hopes of undermining the richest candidate in a well-off group."

Luckily, Chuck Norris Fixed It [Michael Luo, The New York Times]: "The Huckabee campaign was crippled for about 24 hours by a massive e-mail breakdown that began just after Wednesday’s Republican debate and stymied its communications just as media attention on it crescendoed."

There's Gotta Be a Word for That [Ross Douthat, The Atlantic]: "Huckenfreude (n): Pleasure derived from the outrage of prominent conservative pundits over the rising poll numbers of Mike Huckabee."