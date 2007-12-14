On the same day we learn of the inevitable return of storied Democratic field man Michael Whouley--credited with helping to rescue past foundering establishment figures Al Gore and John Kerry--we also learn that Hillary will tour Iowa in a helicopter.

Coincidence? Probably not. Four years ago it was Whouley who brought us the exciting "Kerry-Copter." (Face it, candidates, you're nothing these days without your own chopper.)

P.S. The Hill-A-Copter is not to be confused with the Hellacopters.

--Michael Crowley