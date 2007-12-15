--People think John Edwards really might win Iowa. (They also think Hillary really might finish third.)

--Every campaign professes doubt that they will get tomorrow's Des Moines Register endorsement--while hinting their main rival will. It's all about expectation-setting. (I'm told one Democratic campaign aide was actually dismayed over speculation that that his candidate would be the recipient.) Edwards's rivals are poised to spin a non-endorsement--given that he was the DMR's pick in 2004--as a major repudiation.



--If and when Chris Dodd throws in the towel, look for a mad scramble to inherit his coveted International Association of Fire Fighters endorsement.