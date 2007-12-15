Is it just me, or does the Des Moines Register's endorsement of John McCain have an anti-Huckabee edge to it? The editorial panel writes:

In an era of instant celebrity, we sometimes forget the real heroes in our midst.

Who's the candidate of instant celebrity in the Iowa race of late? Also, compared to the bones the Register throws the other candidates -- Rudy "inspired the city and nation with his confident leadership after the Sept. 11 attacks"; Mitt Romney "exudes executive discipline" -- Huckabee's description, "charms with homespun humor," is a little sad. They make him sound like he should be auditioning not to be president but to replace Mr. Rogers.

--Eve Fairbanks

