I've noted in this space on several occasions the

by-now dogged and suspicious habit of the Times to hype the emirate of

Dubai as a "fantastic" tourist destination. On December 9, it had two

articles shilling for travelers: One, about the Art Fair in March of 2008,

with 70 galleries participating, with a "forum [that] will bring together

different personalities to generate an East-West Dialogue on modern

art." Wow, I can't wait. The second is about Dubai as a party

destination: "Clubs Bloom in the Desert." Double wow! Frankly, I can't

think of a less interesting and more vapid place to visit than Dubai,

unless your tourism includes looking in on the near-million rightless and

woefully underpaid foreign workers "without whose brain and muscle not a

single wheel will turn." These words are from an old union hymn made

popular for the red diaper babies by Pete Seeger. See what the breezy

coverage of Dubai by the Times can drive me to do. Bill Keller, please

take notice.



And notice also that the Wall Street Journal on Friday ran a piece,

"Dubai's Debt Cloud," about whether Dubai actually has or will have

the money to back the enormous debt it has undertaken. It is far less

cheery than the hyper-encomiums on the Times' op-ed page, travel pages, art

pages, and, for that matter, business pages.



One of the salient differences between Dubai and the other emirates in

U.A.E. and its Gulf neighbors is that it doesn't have oil. The second is

that just across the lake is Iran. This applies to the other faux states

in the region also. But it is not exactly a stable area. Is it?



In any case, the percentage of Abu Dhabi's debt to GDP is 2.9%; Saudi

Arabia's, 5.3%; Dubai, 41.8%. Now, that's something.



Moreover, as the WSJ comments, financial reporting from these states is

"opaque." Dubai, especially.



Enter once again the rating agencies (Moody's, S & P, and Fitch) which have

judged most of these Gulf states as A or AA "stable." Stable? In the

shadow of Iran? And how reliable is the information on the finances of

these political entities?



Dubai "has been on a deal-making binge." Mostly with debt. But Dubai

itself has no available agency rating at all, although some of its

companies are marked as single-A-plus, citing "strong implicit support from

the Emirate of Dubai." Implicit, shmekplicit.



As we have learned in the current mortgage and insurance crisis, the rating

agencies are not to be trusted at all. First of all, they don't really

examine the books of the companies and states which they judge. And, then,

there is, as the WSJ says, "another motivation." "In most cases," the

credit-rating companies "are paid to rate the creditworthiness of firms and

governments, and the big three firms are eager for clients like the

government of Dubai." This is as devastating sentence.







