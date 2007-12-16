



Twice now since I arrived in Des Moines I've heard the words "Hi, I'm Chuck Norris" from my TV and excitedly turned up the volume hoping to catch some goofy new Mike Huckabee ad. Both times it turned out Norris was peddling home exercise equipment. Is there some kind of strange politics/marketing synergy going on here? I guess we'll know for sure if Huck starts hawking the Bowflex.

(In case you missed it, Chuck and Huck were in New Hampshire this weekend.)

P.S. Googling for Chuck Norris is a fast lane to comedy--don't miss Chuck Norris Facts. (Fact: "Guns don't kill people. Chuck Norris kills people.")