Maybe Noam was on to something. I caught a Joe Biden event at a Des Moines-area sports bar tonight [above], and Biden contended to the crowd there that he'd barely missed snagging today's Des Moines Register endorsement: "It got down to me and Hillary," Biden said. "I don't know that for a fact. But that's what a couple of reporters have recently told me." We'll probably never know for sure, but it's entirely plausible.



--Michael Crowley