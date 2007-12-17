The Rest of the Country Might Matter! [Adam Nagourney, The New York Times]: "As campaigns try to keep up with this fast-paced, multi-layered campaign, there is growing sense among Republicans that for their contest at least--and perhaps for Democrats--Feb. 5 may not be the end of the line."

And It's Not Even Guy Fawkes Day [Kenneth P. Vogel, The Politico]: "Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) raised an astounding $6 million and change Sunday, his campaign said, almost certainly guaranteeing he'll outraise his rivals for the Republican nomination in the fourth quarter and likely will be able to fund a presence in many of states that vote Feb. 5."

Score One for Barack [Associated Press]: "U.S. Rep. David Loebsack on Monday will announce his endorsement of Barack Obama's bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. Loebsack, in his first term representing Iowa's 2nd District, said he would do "everything I can" to aid Obama in the approaching Iowa caucuses."