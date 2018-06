Via Ambinder, I see that Fred picked up the endorsement of nutty anti-immigrant Iowa Congressman Steve King today. (How nutty? He's like Tom Tancredo, but without the soothing rhetoric. He also happens to be wildly popular in conservative Western Iowa.) Ambinder says it's bad for Romney, which it surely is. But I'd say also bad for Rudy, who almost certainly won't be finishing higher than fourth now that Fred has a little mo' in the state.

--Noam Scheiber