Interesting aside in today's NYT story about Michael Savage, the single craziest mass-market talk radio host in the country:

Mr. Savage has always been regarded as a bit of a maverick, if not a loose cannon, in both Republican and talk-radio circles. In the interview he singled out two Republican presidential contenders, Rudolph W. Giuliani and Mitt Romney, for refusing to be on his show.

Good for them. Which of course begs the question of which GOP candidates have gone on the show of a man who once wished AIDS upon a gay caller, likens women in burqas to Nazis, and seemed to imply that indiscriminately nuking an Arab capital might be a jolly good idea. (Quotes here.)



--Michael Crowley