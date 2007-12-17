No sooner had I posted a Spine on The New York Times publishing two articles in one day pushing tourism to Dubai than the Times published another piece--this one above the fold on the front page--about a different aspect of life in fabulous Dubai. Not fabulous at all. Dubai is now in the midst of the counterfeit drug business, a big business that may be dangerous to your life and to my life, as well. One route is especially simple: Hong Kong to the Emirates to the Bahamas to Britain to the U.S. But this is only one model. Dubai is the vortex of fully one third of counterfeit transport of drugs ending up in Europe, maybe more. And this happened in just three years. Dubai is really fabulous. Isn't it?