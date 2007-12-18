From The Independent:

Rupert Everett is a strange combination of the fey and the fuming, the effete and the enraged. His apparent devotion to the marginal, camp world of gossip and parties seems to mask strong moral attitudes. One listens to his denunciation of people for wasting their talents, denying their choices, failing to explore their potential, or yielding, like Wilde, to weakness, and one thinks: Rupert, you sound weirdly like a Catholic headmistress.

Which is convenient, given that he will be appearing as one in the upcoming St. Trinian's.

What was the hardest part about thinking yourself inside a woman? Rupert doesn't like ack-torish questions. "I thought of a body," he says heavily, "and we created a body for the woman, obviously very different from mine. Different legs and different ankles and different teeth and different hair, and a different bottom and a different waist – and once you've done that, you've cracked it really." And a bosom? "Oh Miss Fritton has a huge bosom, disappearing under her arms. I discovered that having big breasts is very tough on the lower back. I could hardly move for weeks during filming."

Everett also holds forth on being a gay man who's had heterosexual affairs with beauties such as such as Susan Sarandon and Beatrice Dalle ("What we regard as sexuality now is just repeating the pleasures we're used to, so we become a lecherous queen or a lecherous straight, repeating ourselves. But looking back, the most exciting things are when you're completely on a new planet"); on the evolution of gay life ("You know, being gay was much more fun when it was illegal... At least it was exciting. Now it's like a great big boy band, several million strong"); and on George Clooney ("He's not the brightest spark on the boulevard. He'll be President one day. Mark my words, if he's straight, he'll be President.")

