Marc Ambinder has an interesting nugget: Michael Whouley, the legendary Democratic organizer (Clinton '92, Gore '00, Kerry '04) who's working for Hillary and whom Mike profiled here, is spending his days shoring up Hillary's New Hampshire operation, not working Iowa as you might expect. As Ambinder says, it could be a sign of confidence about the caucuses. Alternatively, it could be a sign of resignation--that, with an Iowa victory unlikely, Hillary really, really needs New Hampshire to get her back on track. So I guess that makes it useless as an indicator, but still entirely worthy of speculation!

--Noam Scheiber