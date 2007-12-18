Jonah Goldberg's set the blog world abuzz with this bit of jacket-copy text from his eagerly awaited Liberal Fascism:

The quintessential liberal fascist isn’t an SS storm trooper; it is a female grade-school teacher with an education degree from Brown or Swarthmore.

Kieran Healy rightly notes that you can't actually get an education degree from Swarthmore. For what it's worth, I don't remember too much from when I took the intro to ed class during my freshman year at Swarthmore (although at Swarthmore, they prefer to use the gender neutral "first year," which is surely a sign of fascism); but I seem to recall the syllabus spending more time on Jonathan Kozol and Herbert Kohl than Mussolini and Hitler. Still, who knows what the hell they're teaching the kids at Brown. That place has been a mess ever since the liberal fascist Ira Magaziner came up with the "New Curriculum."

*--Swarthmorofascism is registered and trademarked to Kieran Healy.

--Jason Zengerle