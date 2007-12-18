Jumping Ship: [Amy Lorentzen, AP]: “On Tuesday, [Obama] brought out a group of policy advisers including Tony Lake, a national security adviser to former President Clinton, and Susan Rice, former assistant secretary of state for African Affairs under Clinton.”

Making Up For Lost Time:[Michael Luo, The New York Times]: “Mr. Romney is scheduled to make five appearances across South Carolina today, hopscotching across the state with the help of four different plane flights on a charter jet ... It is his first trip back to the state since Nov. 9 and markedly different because of Mr. Huckabee’s ascendancy.”

Magic Touch: [Anne E. Kornblut, The Washington Post]: “With both her husband and basketball great Magic Johnson at her side during a frenzied stop at the Hy-Vee grocery store, Hillary Clinton finally got the question she had been waiting for: Did she feel she had hit her stride during recent stops?”

Polls: [USA Today/Gallup, National]: Giuliani 27, Huckabee 16, McCain 14, Thompson 14, Romney 14; Clinton 46; Obama 27; Edwards 15. [Rasmussen, South Carolina]: Clinton 33, Obama 33, Edwards 17.