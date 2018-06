As in,

In Concord on Friday, Mr. Huckabee addressed a packed news conference to introduce his new campaign chairman, Ed Rollins, the longtime Republican operative. Mr. Norris stood silently off to the side, and it was unclear why he was there at all, except to sign autographs for a few reporters afterward. When asked what he felt he added to the Huckabee campaign, Mr. Norris said simply, “Nothing,” before posing for a few more pictures and leaving.