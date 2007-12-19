Obviously the McCainiacs have to be somewhat pleased with this latest WMUR/University of New Hampshire poll showing him at 22 percent in the state to Romney's 34 and Giuliani's 16. The thing that would most comfort me I were a McCain staffer is that Giuliani appears to be dropping. My guess is that that will continue as Rudy scales back his spending in the state, which should benefit McCain, since the independent types who supported Giuliani are more likely to migrate to McCain than Romney. (At least that's my hunch. Feel free to disagree.) Bizarrely, then, it's now Romney who may have an interest in keeping Rudy afloat in New Hampshire, something no one would have predicted as recently as a few weeks ago.

--Noam Scheiber