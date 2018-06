Jonathan Martin speculates that Tom Tancredo is about to drop out of the race. He says the endorsement of Fred Thompson by Rep. Steve King, the Eastern Iowa immigration hawk and longtime Tancredo ally, was a possible the coup de grace. Which raises a question: Would Tancredo himself endorse Thompson? I imagine we could see some real Fred-mentum here if that happened. (On the other hand, maybe Tancredo will just be bitter about King's Thompson endorsement...)

--Noam Scheiber