I was struck by something Noam reported over on the Stump -- that Huckabee's now capitalizing on what I would call some very mild suspicion directed at his Christmas television ad. Huckabee whined in Ames,

Because I invoked [Jesus's] name on his own birthday, to say to America, 'Happy birthday, merry Christmas,' somehow everybody sees in it something that isn't even there. Have we so lost our national soul? Have we become so coarse that even the attempt to bring some civility to the political arena is met with nothing more than scorn, disdain, and disbelief?

Oh, come on. First of all, it wasn't "his own birthday." That's next week. But it wasn't Huckabee's saying merry Christmas to America that drew attention to his ad, it was the luminous cross that floated behind his head while he said it. He insists it's just a bookshelf. It's worth replaying the tape:

Isn't it neat, how only one upright post and one perfectly-proportioned crossbar of the bookshelf are lit up, shining brighter than anything else in the room? Maybe I don't live a holy enough life, but bookshelves have never glowed like that in my presence.