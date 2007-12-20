Via Jonathan Martin, I see that Huckabee is going even further than I'd noticed yesterday in trying to rile up evangelicals in his battle with the "Washington to Wall Street axis." Here's what he tells the Christian Broadcasting Network's ubiquitous David Brody in an interview on the CBN site today:

There is a level of elitism that has existed, the chattering class if you will who lives in that corridor between Washington and Wall Street and they sort of live in their protected world, and frankly for a number of years many of them thought of people like me--whether it was because we were evangelicals or because maybe we were out from the middle of America. They were polite to us. They were more than happy for us to come to the rallies and stand in lines for hours to cheer on the candidates, appreciated us putting up the yard signs, going out and putting out the cards on peoples doors and making phone calls to the phone banks and--really appreciated all of our votes. But when they got elected, behind closed doors, they would laugh at us and speak with scorn and derision that we were, as one article I think once said "the easily led." So there's been almost this sort of, it's okay if you guys get a seat on the bus, but don't ever think about telling us where the bus is going to go.

If nothing else, it looks like the "easily led" comment I heard yesterday was definitely an allusion to that infamous Washington Post article.

--Noam Scheiber