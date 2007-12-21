Mark Halperin poses this riddle about Drudge's aforementioned fixation on the McCain/NYT story:

Why is Drudge highlighting the McCain story, but has not touched other political hot potatoes that are swirling in the ether? Answer that, and you probably will have a better handle on who the major parties will nominate than any polling data can give you.

So, despite the Obama surge and the Huckaboom, it looks like Halperin's still putting his money on Clinton and Romney.

P.S. For more on Drudge's forbidden love of Hillary, read Phlip Weiss's NYMag profile.

--Jason Zengerle