Iowa City, Iowa

One of the big topics of conversation among the reporters following Huckabee is if or when the famously thin-skinned governor will lash out at someone in a way that sets him back. I personally don't think it's going to happen. The Huckabee campaign isn't the most disciplined operation, to say the least. And Huckabee is hardly the most disciplined candidate. (That honor probably goes to Romney--or at least it did before the "definition of saw" fiasco.) But if there's one thing Huckabee knows absolutely can't happen, it's some kind of blow-up. My sense from traveling with him is that he's absolutely determined not to let it. Yes, he can get a little prickly from time to time. And all bets are off if Huckabee goes on to win Iowa and the race turns into a long, drawn-out fight between him and Romney or whomever. But I don't really foresee something like that in the 13 days before the caucuses.

Just one small anecdote to bolster the point: Newsweek's Howard Fineman turned up in the Huckabee scrum when we stopped at a music store in Coralville this afternoon.