Don't miss this compelling exchange between Chris Matthews and Romney spokesman Kevin Madden over the emerging meme that Romney is a serial exaggerator. Madden holds his own fairly well, though he utterly fails to disarm Matthews with a joke about Irish temper. And he's certainly forced to concede a lot of error on his boss's part.

I hardly think Iowa Republicans should base their vote on the definition of "saw" (and anyway evidence is mounting that Romney's father did march with MLK, if not that Romney actually "saw" it.) But throw in Romney's claims of having been a lifelong hunter (Madden concedes that's not really accurate) and having been endorsed by the NRA in his Massachusetts governor campaign, and you do notice a pattern....

--Michael Crowley