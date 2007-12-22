Here's a vivid picture of what it costs -- or seems to cost - to live a

wealthy life-style in London. According to a Harris poll done for

Saturday's Financial Times ("Britons say 432,000 feels like a capital fortune"), "A family of four

needs a pre-tax income approaching half a million pounds a year to feel

rich in London." This is eighteen times the average wage of 23,800.



An adjoining article by Bob Sherwood identifies the items that make a

family feel rich. It is, of course, more than a bit subjective.



What would the figure be for Americans in New York or Los Angeles? Not

much less, I suspect.



Let's ask the Clintons.



