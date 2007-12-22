Here's a vivid picture of what it costs -- or seems to cost - to live a
wealthy life-style in London. According to a Harris poll done for
Saturday's Financial Times ("Britons say 432,000 feels like a capital fortune"), "A family of four
needs a pre-tax income approaching half a million pounds a year to feel
rich in London." This is eighteen times the average wage of 23,800.
An adjoining article by Bob Sherwood identifies the items that make a
family feel rich. It is, of course, more than a bit subjective.
What would the figure be for Americans in New York or Los Angeles? Not
much less, I suspect.
Let's ask the Clintons.
The Super-rich Of London
