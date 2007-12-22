South Africa has been in a volcano, what with the political detritus rising

up and swallowing the surrounding country.



Let's start with the man whom no one dares to criticize, Mandela. No, not

his wife, Winnie. Nelson himself. He couldn't stand her. After all, she

was involved in various murders of opponents and in other

depredations. But he could tolerate all kinds of monstrous political

leaders. To him, Castro, Khaddafi, Arafat and the usual despots from

sub-Saharan Africa were all in what was termed "the progressive camp." The

non-aligned bloc. The fact is that, aside from Pandit Nehru, they were all

tyrants and unabashed tyrants, at that. But give Mandela his due. The

U.S., under a Republican president or a Democratic one, effectively tilted

towards apartheid Pretoria. And the Kremlin titled toward the A.N.C. What

was Mandela to do?



Thabo Mkebi was Mandela's designated successor, a succession lubricated by

the Rockefeller Foundation which has not yet apologized to anyone -- and

especially not the South Africans -- for paving the way for president who

forced the country to take his wisdom on AIDS. As it happens, his approach

to HIV was that of a witch doctor, and he has still been interceding

against the rational protocols that have to some extent limited the virus'

death statistics.



Then, in the last few weeks, Jacob Zuma has wrested control of the African

National Congress from Mbeki who, in comparison to his opponents, is a very

civilized man. Cry, the beloved country. Also a gangster and a crook,

Zuma has inflicted on Mbeki "humiliating defeats," as William MacNamara

reported to the weekend FT, and then went on to elevate Winnie

Madikizela-Mandela to the ruling national executive of the Congress with

the greatest number of votes of any candidates. The trajectory of South

Africa, once again, is tyranny, tyranny by election.



