In a troubling sign that the media's love for Condoleezza Rice has managed to infect the public at large, this Rasmussen poll reports the following about whom "the people" would have chosen as Person of the Year:.

Fifty-eight percent (58%) of Democrats would have selected Gore, 11% Rice, and 6% Putin. Among Republicans, 40% would have voted for Rice, 27% for Petraeus, and 10% for Gore.

40%?!?! Readers are invited to cite any of her (myriad) accomplishments that are currently eluding my memory...

Update: A colleague points out that many of these voters must believe that Petraeus "saved" Iraq, but chose Rice anyway. Wow.

--Isaac Chotiner