I see from Giuliani's latest schedule that he's got a press availability in Florida tomorrow morning. Look for another unwelcome wave of questions about Hizzoner's health. On news-burying Christmas eve Rudy declared himself "cancer free," but I don't think that was enough to prevent at least one more round of health stories. When was the last time this guy won a news cycle?

*Ralph=Rudy. Explanation here.

--Michael Crowley