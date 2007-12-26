Courtesy of the invaluable MEMRI media research institution, I'd like you to see Hamas TV programming for children presented on Al-Aqsa TV (transcript here). These were paeans to martyrdom were shown just as Hamas asked Israel for a temporary cease-fire. Why temporary? Because the organization needed to regroup. Hamas is honest sometimes.
Holiday Programming From Gaza
