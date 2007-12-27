I didn't see a whole lot new in the talking points Mark Halperin says are the gist of Obama's retooled stump speech, but this nugget did stand out a bit:

The truth is, you can have the right kind of experience and the wrong kind of experience. Obama’s experience is rooted in the real lives of real people and it will bring real results if we have the courage to change. But those are not Obama’s words. They were Bill Clinton’s in 1992, and he couldn’t be more right.

Bill Clinton struggled at times in that Charlie Rose interview to explain why Obama was so much riskier and less prepared than he was in '92. This helps explain why. Anyway, it's interesting to see Obama explicitly incorporate Clinton's argument into his final pitch to voters.

Also interesting: Bill Clinton himself makes almost the exact same argument--about the "right kind" of experience--on the campaign trail these days. Except that he does it on behalf of Hillary.

--Noam Scheiber