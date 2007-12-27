Today I asked a senior Democratic campaign operative what variables he's watching in the Iowa home stretch. He said the key one is the final Des Moines Register poll; his understanding is that there's one more to come. That will be a big event--especially if one candidate shows momentum that makes him or her look like a winner going into caucus day. (Voters often follow witnessed momentum.) It's especially significant given that the DMR's poll is held in high esteem within the business.

Obviously everyone wants to be the frontrunner. But the poll could also reward a late surger: The last DMR poll in 2004 showed John Kerry in the lead, but the paper played up a late John Edwards surge which may have enhanced Edwards's caucus-night surprise. ("The 'Edwards Surges' subhead was every bit as important as the 'Kerry Leads' headline," says the operative.)

It's not clear when the poll might appear. This person, who has extensive Iowa experience, says final DMR polls usually appear on the Sunday before the caucuses. But a poll published this weekend would probably mean polling conducted immediately after Christmas, with the uncertain effect of large numbers of voters in transit. Alternately, the poll might be published the day before the caucuses (as it was in '04, when they were held on a Monday). But that could require polling around New Year's, which might also have funky effects.

Anyway, brace yourselves.