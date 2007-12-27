Actually, it's a close call what among Romney, Thompson and Giuliani. McCain is the most plausible and, given that there's something in every candidate--including Democratic ones--that I positively dislike, he's the best in the Republican crop, by far. And the worst? I must say that Romney strikes me as the smarmiest. But it seems to me that it's Huckabee, although he does have a certain charm, the charm of the primitive. My minimum condition for and from a plausible president is that he accept that men and women are descended from apes and monkeys. Huckabee surely doesn't. But, then, I'm not sure that George Bush does either.
Most Repellent Republican
