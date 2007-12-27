Actually, it's a close call what among Romney, Thompson and Giuliani. McCain is the most plausible and, given that there's something in every candidate--including Democratic ones--that I positively dislike, he's the best in the Republican crop, by far. And the worst? I must say that Romney strikes me as the smarmiest. But it seems to me that it's Huckabee, although he does have a certain charm, the charm of the primitive. My minimum condition for and from a plausible president is that he accept that men and women are descended from apes and monkeys. Huckabee surely doesn't. But, then, I'm not sure that George Bush does either.

