Actually, it's a close call what among Romney, Thompson and Giuliani.  McCain is the most plausible and, given that there's something in every candidate--including Democratic ones--that I positively dislike, he's the best in the Republican crop, by far.  And the worst?  I must say that Romney strikes me as the smarmiest.  But it seems to me that it's Huckabee, although he does have a certain charm, the charm of the primitive.  My minimum condition for and from a plausible president is that he accept that men and women are descended from apes and monkeys.  Huckabee surely doesn't.  But, then, I'm not sure that George Bush does either.