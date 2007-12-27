There's a move among scientists and scientific intellectuals to convene a scientific debate among the presidential candidates. It's perfectly reasonable, given the role that science actually plays in our public policy and scientific decision-making in how we think we think about the future. The proposal is described here. The list of the signatories is fascinating in its diversity and intellectual depth. The question is: could many of the candidates talk about the scientific menu with any understanding skill? Maybe it's a way of enticing Al Gore into the race.