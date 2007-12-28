An American photo-journalist, John Moore, was there when Benazir Bhutto was killed. He and the Times have sent us his images. These are the bloody borders of Islam. Whatever Benazir's faults--and they were many--she was not in the business of killing. Are these terrorists not, as George Bush says, "evil?"
Look and see and understand.
Images Of Bhutto
