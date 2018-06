Far better than S.L. Price's warmed-over dispatch on playing one-on-one with Obama--"I thunder toward him, arm outstretched, feeling suddenly like Hillary and Edwards and anyone else in Iowa trying desperately to stop Obama's rise."--is the accompanying slideshow. We all make funny faces when we play sports, but who knew Obama could look so much like the Sailor Man?

--Ben Wasserstein

(Photo: SI/Bill Frakes)