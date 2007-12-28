How often Mrs. Bhutto looked back longingly at the learning years of her life I don’t know. After early schooling in Pakistan, she came to Harvard in 1969 and graduated four years later cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She then went to Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, for four years of philosophy, politics and economics. There she was elected the first woman president of the Oxford Union. Perhaps such Lehrjahre only sharpened the ambition to succeed and redeem her father and to become one of the great women of Islam. Whether she proved to be a good, mediocre or terrible public servant (there are informed opinions behind each claim), whether she did enough for women and women’s rights which was an early plank in her platform, whether she weakened the power of the country’s elites, I don’t know. It was apparently enough to buoy her popularity as head of the Pakistan People’s Party, the country’s largest. She did not, apparently, see herself as a martyr. She told the interviewer Ann Curry that she wanted to live, that like her father who told her the day before his death that he would never see his grandchildren, she wanted to see hers, but before that, she felt that it was her duty to save her country. For that, she had the courage to face the dangers she knew well.



Courage led her to the Rawalpindi rally and then to the Ak-47 bullets fired by the “thin man on a motorcycle” when she raised her head from the limousine carrying her away from it yesterday. She died with her political boots on, in the full spin of impassioned politics.

Two days earlier, my wife and I watched a smaller saga of violence, scooped by CNN from one of its boiling cauldrons, Baghdad. Three masked men spotted a sturdy, jolly five-year-old boy, Yousouf, playing outside his home. They poured gasoline over him and ignited it. The rest of the program involved the almost miraculous salvation of the boy, his father risking his life to reach the CNN offices in Baghdad, their broadcast of Yousouf’s fate (not excluding close looks at his hoorribly burnt face). The broadcast raised enough money to bring the family to California where a wonderful cosmetic surgeon, Percy Grossman, began the many operations which will make Yousouf look more or less like other boys his age.

What my mind cannot digest is the minds of the three masked men as they did what they did to this little boy and as they are today. I can usually imagine myself doing very bad and even good things which I’ve not come close to actually doing. My professional work has involved putting myself into different situations and imagining them as seen by different sorts of people. However, the actions of these three men I cannot imagine. Horrors go on every single minute on this planet. We all know the names of today’s central stations of cruelty, Sri Lanka, Darfur, Iraq, we read daily of horrors erupting there and almost everywhere else on earth. I can imagine most of them. I can imagine the mind of the ‘thin man on the motorbike’ who killed Benzir Bhutto, but the minds of Yousouf’s incinerators pass beyond me. Is Yousouf but a footnote in their fierce mental history? Do they even remember the seconds it took to douse him with gasoline, to light the match and fire it up? I have no idea.

--Richard Stern

