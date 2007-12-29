I'll be spending most of today with Romney and Huckabee--and I promise I'll be posting from the road. In the meantime, just a thought about where things stand with them in Iowa. According to the latest poll, which is consistent with the broader trend line, Huckabee is still up 7 points on Romney here. My gut tells me that Romney is still very much alive, though--I think the odds of his winning may even be slightly higher than Huck's at this point.

Here's why: Romney has spent the last few weeks absolutely pounding Huckabee on the air, on the stump, in mailings, in e-mails. (See my piece in this week's issue for a bit more on that.) The conventional wisdom is that this is incredibly risky, because Iowans punish negativity. I think that's only half-right. It's risky, but not because Iowans necessarily punish negativity. It's risky because, as with Dean-Gephardt in 2004, the guy you attack often turns around and attacks you right back. You drive his support down, he drives yours down, and you end up back where you started, except both of you are now vulnerable to some third candidate.

The thing is, Huckabee isn't counter-attacking. He did finally go up with two ads last night, but both of them are pretty positive--they decry negativity but don't actually take after Romney in any specific way. So Romney's in the process of driving down Huckabee's support, and Huckabee isn't reciprocating. Now, Huckabee may turn out to be a completely unprecedented figure--someone so beloved by his supporters that the usual rules of politics don't apply. (I don't think he'll suffer as much as you'd expect for his recent foreign-policy gaffes, for example.) But I'm really skeptical that someone can defy gravity for so long.

On a related subject, I'm not entirely sure why Romney went after McCain so hard in New Hampshire. (Okay, I see why he did it--McCain was obviously gaining--I just don't think it was very smart.) As just noted, attack ads are risky because they provoke your opponent into counter-attacking. McCain has now apparently done that, in what Mark Halperin breathlessly labels the "[f]irst negative ad against Romney by any candidate, first negative ad by McCain, first negative ad by any candidate besides Romney."