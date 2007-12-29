As Isaac points out below, Bill Kristol has apparently been hired as the Times's newest columnist. Jonathan Chait wrote a "TRB" about Kristol back in August. It begins:



It's hard to believe that, not so long ago, neoconservative foreign policy thinking overflowed with ideas and idealism. The descent has been steep, and nowhere is it more apparent than in the pages of The Weekly Standard-- particularly in William Kristol's editorials, which have come to consist of stubborn denials of any bad news, diatribes about internal enemies, and harangues against the cowardice of Republican dissenters. ...



Read the whole article here.

--Ben Wasserstein