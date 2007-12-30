It's been a rough weekend for Fred Thompson. An AP story has Fred complaining about the inane process of running for president--a position which, as I've written before, is utterly sensible but dumb to dwell upon mid-campaign. (Even worse, the story is being played--perhaps unfairly--as evidence that Fred doesn't even want to be president. Most disastrously, an Iowa TV station is reporting that Thompson said running wasn't even his idea; and it's not just their website, I heard this on-air this morning.)

Along similar lines, I have a new web piece up today on the painful, apparent last days of the Thompson campaign. (It's almost tragic to hear Fred claim he has a "decent" chance of second place in Iowa ). So much for saving the Republican party.

--Michael Crowley