Des Moines - Mike Huckabee had been scheduled to speak this morning at the 11 AM service at the big Cornerstone Family Church on the south side of Des Moines, an event on the calendar that provoked breathless excitement among journalists here: The holy candidate, in the pulpit, on the last Sabbath before his great trial! But the holy candidate got a last-minute case of the willies and canceled the appearance, telling everybody he didn't want to make a big scene and would instead worship in an "undisclosed location." The undisclosed location turned out to be ... the Cornerstone Family Church. Sneaky sneaky!

Driving to Cornerstone from downtown, you enter real church country. Churches of every size dot most big intersections; the Wakonda Church, the Rock of God, St. John's (whose marquee reads: "GOD LOVES YOU AND HE APPROVES THIS MESSAGE"). There's a ton of places Huckabee could've slipped off to if he had really wanted to pray in peace. But, of course, he didn't -- he just wanted the press to think he wanted to. Cornerstone is too perfect a representation of what he wants his campaign to be for him to pass it up. It's fast-growing. It's rock-and-roll, with a band and a heavily-amplified gospel choir. It's diverse -- the morning congregation looked about half white and half black. And it's very morally fervent. "It is my desire that the institution of Marriage not to be redefined [sic] and that the statement below be added to my parties platform," reads a little sheet of paper church wardens pass out during the service, with the instruction to bring it to our caucus locations on Thursday. Even its name is eerily apropos. Isn't Huckabee the stone the builders of the GOP race rejected?

After a lot of singing, Pastor Dan Berry launches into his sermon, which is about the power of momentum. "In your life, there's going to be a lot of opposition that comes up in the way of your dream. Like Jesus, you will have to plow through a lot of hostility," he explains, suited up in a fashionable black mock turtleneck and tan blazer for the occasion. Berry's got plenty of statistics ("90% of failures come from people who quit too soon") and aphorisms ("an oak tree is nothing more than a little nut who held its ground") to buttress his argument. But the most powerful moment, the crux of the sermon, is a story he tells about a time he watched a Strongman competition on TV. Berry is a real ham, and, as the church crowd hoots with laughter, he moves away from the podium and rubs his thighs and flexes his shoulders and grunts like the bodybuilder he was supposedly watching, who had been harnessed up to a commuter bus. As the bodybuilder leaned forward -- Berry leans and groans to demonstrate -- Berry suddenly wondered what would happen if somebody stuck a little piece of wood under the bus's wheels. Before the bus got moving, he suspected, a little piece of wood like that would have been too much for for the bodybuilder to get it started over. But then the straining bodybuilder began to take steps. "He got moving," Pastor Berry says. "The bus started really rolling. And now he's moving! And I thought, if you had put a block under the bus's wheels, it would have just gone ploomp-ploomp, right over it!"

The story feels like a passionate open letter to Mike Huckabee. You have momentum. Just keep pulling the direction you've been pulling, and you'll just go ploomp-ploomp right over all the attacks Romney and the others throw under your wheels. If Huckabee had been in the audience, the Strongman story -- so clearly a tribute to him -- could have been a tremendously powerful moment. But he wasn't. He had ducked out earlier, before I arrived. "He busted right out the back as soon as I said the word 'caucus'!" Berry says after the service.