This morning the Des Moines-based WHO-TV Channel 13 aired an interview with Mitt Romney in which he was asked to recall an "interesting" moment from the trail. Romney chuckled as he recounted how a voter asked him if he'd ever sworn before. Mitt laughed and feigned serious thought at the question. ("Well, let's see...") But he didn't actually answer the question. So his interviewer followed up: "What was the answer?"

"Of course I don’t use the most outrageous language," MItt replied. But, he added, "I've said to my kids 'H-E-double-hockey-sticks' a couple times. At least!"

Bad Mitt! Bad boy!!



--Michael Crowley