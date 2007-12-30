Osama Bin Laden has announced, as you must have seen in all of the papers and in an AP dispatch, that he is putting Israel on his agenda for destruction, and Israel would be nuts not to take him seriously. He devoted only a few minutes, however, to Israel out of 56-minute audiotape rant, emphasizing the struggle in Iraq against Sunni reprobates: "the most evil of the traitors are those who trade away their religion for the sake of their mortal life." Osama, you see, trades in immortality. Join his group, you are killed, you enter paradise and you screw for eternity. What happens to the women martyrs? Who knows?



Osama threatened Israel with "blood for blood, destruction for destruction." Or more specifically: "I would like to assure our people in Palestine that we will expand our jihad there. We intend to liberate Palestine, the whole of Palestine from the (Jordan) river to the (Mediterranean) sea...We will not recognize even one inch for the Jews in the land of Palestine, as other Muslims leaders have..."



The Israelis say that there has been some evidence of Al Qaeda activity in both the West Bank and now "liberated" Gaza, as well as in Lebanon and Jordan and in the Sinai. Not good news for the eternal peace process, not good news at all.

