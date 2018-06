... has to be this fake Romney family Christmas card that went out to people in South Carolina. It looks so professional, so seasonal, so gently evocative of sleigh bells ... but then on the back, in fancy script, this bizarre quote: "We have now clearly shown that God the father had a plurality of wives, one or more being eternity by whom he begat our spirits as well as the spirit of Jesus ..."

Check out Mike's fun overview of slimy South Carolina politics for the context here.

--Eve Fairbanks