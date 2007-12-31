There was also a fun homily about how we can't get tough, trade-wise, with the Chinese and Japanese as long as we're borrowing so heavily from them. "You can't get tough with your banker," Clinton said. "Think about it. ... Suppose January second, you get up, you have breakfast, you drink a cup of coffee, and then you drink an extra cup of coffee to get your blood going. Then you take a leisurely drive down to your local bank. ... Stroll in, walk into the bank president's office, and slap the livin' daylights out of him right there. Think you could get a loan that afternoon?"

Good point.

--Noam Scheiber