The bigfoot reporters in Des Moines are all saying that Mike Huckabee dealt his candidacy a fatal blow today. I think that's possible, but it's a self-reinforcing prophesy. Regular Iowans probably won't care much that he had a flaky press conference. But he's given the press it's very favorite thing--a dramatic process story--and now it's going to dominate the airwaves and papers for a day. Which is why the normally chipper Huck seems genuinely rattled in this short video clip.

(The fact that Huck gave interviews from a barber's chair only adds to the irresistable weirdness of it all for us hacks....)



--Michael Crowley