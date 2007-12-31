Mike, regular Iowans might not care that much that the bigfoot reporters think Huckabee had a bizarre press conference, but it was all over WHO -- the Fox affiliate, the station that carries Rush Limbaugh -- this afternoon, which I listened to while I was driving. The flavor: "What was going on in the Huckabee camp? Does this guy have the organizational skills to lead?" Bad, bad, bad.



One other weird thing about WHO. In over an hour of listening, I heard about eight political ads -- all from Democrats and none from Republicans. Seems like a waste for Hillary to keep making her case sandwiched between talk hosts who use her as the butt of their jokes. But maybe this just reflects how much more money there is in the Democratic race than the Republican one.

--Eve Fairbanks

